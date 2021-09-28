The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Destiny Unique Natividad, 19. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, child endanger; possible GBI/death related charges

Tremell Taylor, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, violate court order domestic violence, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felony bench warrant related charges

Ismael Moralesgonzales, 37. Suspicion of felony DUI alcohol; causing bodily injury related charges

Stephanie Denise Flores, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Azalia Jimenez Ortiz, 39. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Marcos Heriberto Perez Cancino, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Joshua McGraw Cotton, 21. Suspicion of: battery; spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, robbery, hit and run resulting in injury, possess controlled substance, take vehicle w/o owners consent/ vehicle theft, felony bench warrant related charges

Christopher James Kelly, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, burglary, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, child abuse w/o GBI/death, possess stolen vehicle related charges

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments