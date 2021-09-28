The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Destiny Unique Natividad, 19. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, child endanger; possible GBI/death related charges
Tremell Taylor, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, violate court order domestic violence, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felony bench warrant related charges
Ismael Moralesgonzales, 37. Suspicion of felony DUI alcohol; causing bodily injury related charges
Stephanie Denise Flores, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Azalia Jimenez Ortiz, 39. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Marcos Heriberto Perez Cancino, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Joshua McGraw Cotton, 21. Suspicion of: battery; spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, robbery, hit and run resulting in injury, possess controlled substance, take vehicle w/o owners consent/ vehicle theft, felony bench warrant related charges
Christopher James Kelly, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, burglary, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, child abuse w/o GBI/death, possess stolen vehicle related charges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.