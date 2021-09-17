The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Francisco Gustavo Contreras, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, vandalism related charges
Maryjane Martinez, 19. Suspicion of: battery on person, assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, destroy/conceal evidence related charges
Brian Edward Noah, 32. Suspicion of: stalking, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges
Stein Heath Cole, 49. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, child endangerment; possible GBI/death, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm related charges
Fortino Cisneros, 34. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness from reporting, possess controlled substance, vandalism, possess stolen vehicle/vessel/ETC related charges
Alvaro Acevedo, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, possess unlawful paraphernalia, take vehicle w/o owners consent/vehicle theft related charges
Charles Leon Minter, 32. Suspicion of kidnapping, violate court order domestic violence, harm PO horse/dog serious injury, obstruct/resist peace officer, robbery, attempted carjacking related charges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.