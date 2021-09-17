The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Francisco Gustavo Contreras, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, vandalism related charges

Maryjane Martinez, 19. Suspicion of: battery on person, assault, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, destroy/conceal evidence related charges

Brian Edward Noah, 32. Suspicion of: stalking, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges

Stein Heath Cole, 49. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, child endangerment; possible GBI/death, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm related charges

Fortino Cisneros, 34. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness from reporting, possess controlled substance, vandalism, possess stolen vehicle/vessel/ETC related charges

Alvaro Acevedo, 30. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, possess unlawful paraphernalia, take vehicle w/o owners consent/vehicle theft related charges

Charles Leon Minter, 32. Suspicion of kidnapping, violate court order domestic violence, harm PO horse/dog serious injury, obstruct/resist peace officer, robbery, attempted carjacking related charges

Recommended for you

Load comments