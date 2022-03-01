The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Daniel Arturo Arriaga, 18. Suspicion of: stalking, rape by force/fear/ETC, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Luis Daniel Estrada, 41. Suspicion of: stalking, ADW: not firearm, related charges
Dentron Lemares Eley, 35. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW: not firearm, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges
Kelli Elizabeth Yingling, 35. Suspicion of: burglary: first degree, battery on person, felony bench warrant, use/under influence of controlled substance related charges
Michelle Leann Owens, 23. Suspicion of: battery on person, give false ID to PO, driving on suspended license, ill use of teargas/tear gas weapon, vandalism/deface property related charges
Logan Aron Griffie, 20. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
James Richard Weber, 37. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges