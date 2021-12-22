The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Gustavo Tafoya Ramirez, 57. Suspicion of: burglary, attempt ADW by means likely to cause GBI, brandish weapon; not firearm related charges
Anthony Ray Valdovinos, 20. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Joshua Marc Nichols, 30. Suspicion of: arson: property, possess unlawful paraphernalia, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, possess controlled substance, felony bench warrant related charges
Alejandro Hernandez, 60. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Fernando Gutierrez Cortez, 46. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, felony bench warrant related charges
Gregory Guadalupe Hernandez, 50. Suspicion of: child endanger; possible GBI/death, damage/destroy any wireless communication device, prevent/dissuade victim/witness, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges
Justin Nordine, 29. Suspicion of: kidnapping, possess controlled substance, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft, related charges.
Noe Brian Serrano, 23. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent sex, arrange a meeting with minor, underage sexual materials for sell related charges
Kyle James Richards, 26. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Andrew Mathew Pacheco, 32. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, vandalism deface property related charges
Nison Yang, 35. Suspicion of: robbery, cause injury elderly/dependent adult, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm related charges
Steven Don House, 53. Suspicion of: sexual penetration w/force/fear/ETC, assault w/intent to rape/ETC, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, cause injury elderly/dependent adult, violate court order domestic violence, felony bench warrant related charges
