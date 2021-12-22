The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Gustavo Tafoya Ramirez, 57. Suspicion of: burglary, attempt ADW by means likely to cause GBI, brandish weapon; not firearm related charges

Anthony Ray Valdovinos, 20. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Joshua Marc Nichols, 30. Suspicion of: arson: property, possess unlawful paraphernalia, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, possess controlled substance, felony bench warrant related charges

Alejandro Hernandez, 60. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Fernando Gutierrez Cortez, 46. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, felony bench warrant related charges

Gregory Guadalupe  Hernandez, 50. Suspicion of: child endanger; possible GBI/death, damage/destroy any wireless communication device, prevent/dissuade victim/witness, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges

Justin Nordine, 29. Suspicion of: kidnapping, possess controlled substance, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft, related charges.

Noe Brian Serrano, 23. Suspicion of: contact minor with intent sex, arrange a meeting with minor, underage sexual materials for sell related charges

Kyle James Richards, 26. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges

Andrew Mathew Pacheco, 32. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, vandalism deface property related charges

Nison Yang, 35. Suspicion of: robbery, cause injury elderly/dependent adult, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm related charges

Steven Don House, 53. Suspicion of: sexual penetration w/force/fear/ETC, assault w/intent to rape/ETC, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, cause injury elderly/dependent adult, violate court order domestic violence, felony bench warrant related charges

Recommended for you

Load comments