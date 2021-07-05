The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Alberto Delgado, 37. Suspicion of Assult w/ Deadly Weapon :Not Firearm, Threaten Crime With Intent To Terrorize, related charges
Brandon Michael Navarez, 43. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Date/ETC. related charges
Philip Michael Saylor, 42. Suspicion of Corporal Injury/ETC on child related charges
Adan Hernandez, 30. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Posses Controlled Substance, Posses Unlawful Paraphernalia, Obstruct/Resist Exec Officer related charges
Alisha Louise Peterson, 32. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, False Imprisonment related charges
Steven Matthew Brewer, 27. Suspicion of Attempted Kidnapping, Possess Unlawful Paraphernalia, Obstruct/Resist/ETC Public PO/EMT related charges
Shaina Loreal Walsh, 34. Suspicion of Arson: Inhabited Structure/Property related charges
Robert Odin Leonard, 24. Suspicion of Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/ETC related charges
Fernando Anthony Saldana, 23. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Dating Relationship related charges
Julian Taylor Boyd, 19. Suspicion of ADW with Force: Possible GBI, Participate in Street Gang/ Intent Promote, Burglary: Second Degree, Bench Warrant/Felony related charges
Mike Luis Banda, 32. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Dating Relationship, Violate Court Order Domestic Violence Injury, Burglary related charges
Dennis Donald Sanders, 59. Suspicion of Throw Substance at Vehicle With GBI Intent, Threaten Crime With Intent to Terrorize related charges
Kayvonzmar Roberts, 20. Suspicion of ADW with Force: Possible GBI, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance related charges
Francisco Alvarez, 20. Suspicion of Draw/Exhibit Firearm on Grounds of Day Care Center/ETC related charges
Carlos Noe Segura-Velasquez, 38. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Dating relationship, Smuggle Controlled Substance jail/prsn related charges
Trinity Ferguson, 19. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges
Arthur Lemus, 23. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW/Not Firearm, False Imprisonment w/Violence/ETC related charges
Nia Helen Reyes, 24. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW/Not Firearm, Prevent/Dissuade Witness related charges
Jeneva Lucionna McDaniel, 21. Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Unlawful Poss/Use Tear Gas related charges
Danny Laurence Simpson, 44. Suspicion of DUI-Felony:Causing Bodily Injury, Enter Non Commercial Dwelling-Aggravated Trespass, Battery on Person related charges
Joseph James Sollars, 39. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spoouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges
Juan Bautista, 39. Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person related charges
Santiago Martinez, 29. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, Robbery related charges
Jose Barrios Dominguez, 46. Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/ Intent to Terrorize, Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges
Brian Jameson Edward Shumaker, 42. Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Deadly Weapon: Not Firearm, Carjacking related charges
Eduardo Witargo Delgado, 44. Suspicion of ADW w/Deadly Weapon: Not Firearm related charges
