The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Alberto Delgado, 37. Suspicion of Assult w/ Deadly Weapon :Not Firearm, Threaten Crime With Intent To Terrorize,  related charges

Brandon Michael Navarez, 43. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Date/ETC. related charges

Philip Michael Saylor, 42. Suspicion of Corporal Injury/ETC on child related charges

Adan Hernandez, 30. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Posses Controlled Substance, Posses Unlawful Paraphernalia, Obstruct/Resist Exec Officer related charges

Alisha Louise Peterson, 32. Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, False Imprisonment related charges

Steven Matthew Brewer, 27. Suspicion of Attempted Kidnapping, Possess Unlawful Paraphernalia, Obstruct/Resist/ETC Public PO/EMT related charges

Shaina Loreal Walsh, 34. Suspicion of Arson: Inhabited Structure/Property related charges

Robert Odin Leonard, 24. Suspicion of Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/ETC related charges

Fernando Anthony Saldana, 23. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Dating Relationship related charges

Julian Taylor Boyd, 19. Suspicion of ADW with Force: Possible GBI, Participate in Street Gang/ Intent Promote, Burglary: Second Degree, Bench Warrant/Felony related charges

Mike Luis Banda, 32. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Dating Relationship, Violate Court Order Domestic Violence Injury, Burglary related charges

Dennis Donald Sanders, 59. Suspicion of Throw Substance at Vehicle With GBI Intent, Threaten Crime With Intent to Terrorize related charges

Kayvonzmar Roberts, 20. Suspicion of ADW with Force: Possible GBI, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance related charges

Francisco Alvarez, 20. Suspicion of Draw/Exhibit Firearm on Grounds of Day Care Center/ETC related charges

Carlos Noe Segura-Velasquez, 38. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Dating relationship, Smuggle Controlled Substance jail/prsn related charges

Trinity Ferguson, 19. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges

Arthur Lemus, 23. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW/Not Firearm, False Imprisonment w/Violence/ETC related charges

Nia Helen Reyes, 24. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW/Not Firearm, Prevent/Dissuade Witness related charges

Jeneva Lucionna McDaniel, 21. Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Unlawful Poss/Use Tear Gas related charges

Danny Laurence Simpson, 44. Suspicion of DUI-Felony:Causing Bodily Injury, Enter Non Commercial Dwelling-Aggravated Trespass, Battery on Person related charges

Joseph James Sollars, 39. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spoouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges

Juan Bautista, 39. Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person related charges

Santiago Martinez, 29. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, Robbery related charges

Jose Barrios Dominguez, 46. Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/ Intent to Terrorize, Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges

Brian Jameson Edward Shumaker, 42. Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Deadly Weapon: Not Firearm, Carjacking related charges

Eduardo Witargo Delgado, 44. Suspicion of ADW w/Deadly Weapon: Not Firearm related charges

