The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Anthony Andrew Zamarron, 23. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW with force: possible GBI, felony parole violation related charges

Regina Leanne Woods, 35. Suspicion of: corporal injury on child, felony bench warrant related charges

