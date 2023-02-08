The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Anthony Andrew Zamarron, 23. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW with force: possible GBI, felony parole violation related charges
Regina Leanne Woods, 35. Suspicion of: corporal injury on child, felony bench warrant related charges
Jose Raul Rios, 38. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, DUI any drug, possess controlled substance, child abuse related charges
Javiar Estrada Ramirez, 39. Suspicion of: attempted murder, ADW: not firearm, assault w/force: GBI
Melissa Liliana Contreras, 25. Suspicion of: hit and run resulting in death or injury related charges
Anthony Jonah Perrish, 30. Suspicion of: battery on person, false imprisonment, use/under influence of controlled substance, violation of domestic violence court orders, obstruct/resist/ETC public peace officer/EMT related charges
Nikko Munoz, 29. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, kidnapping related charges
Brandon Leon Nichols, 38. Suspicion of: burglary, battery on person, vandalism related charges
Francis John Sotelo, 53. Suspicion of: oral copulation: victim under 10 years of age, lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years of age, possess/ETC obscene matter of minor in sexual act, prevent/dissuade victim/witness related charges
Joshua Gershom Franks, 23. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness from reporting, damage/destroy any wireless communication device, vandalism, shoplifting related charges
Samantha Lopez, 32. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible death/GBI related charges
Marshall Taylor Howell, 32. Suspicion of: rape by use of drugs, rape: victim unconscious of the nature of the act related charges
Akira Somvang Khongreo, 20. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm related charges
Kainu Sopora Lloren, 28. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years, sexual penetration: foreign object/ETC: victim under 14 years related charges
Rene Rosales-Vargas, 35. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years, unlawful sexual intercourse w/minor, kidnap child under 14 years to commit lewd or lascivious acts, child abuse w/possible death/GBI related charges
Jessica Guzman, 30. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm related charges
Michael Angel Vasquez, 25. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court orders domestic violence, child abuse without GBI/possible death, false imprisonment, attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness from reporting related charges
Beunju Jarrod Moon, 40. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges