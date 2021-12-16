The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Ebony Jaquette Douglas, 39. Suspicion of: ADW w/force: possible GBI, shoplifting, Licensee let minor consume alcohol related charges

Jose E Segura Ayala, 48. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, false imprisonment, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges

Jesse Casares, 35. Suspicion of: assault w/force GBI related charges

Marlen Mendoza, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Baltasar Garcia, 53. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/datin relationship, sexual battery by restraint, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC, child endanger; possible GBI/death, lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years, sexual penetration w/force/ETC -14, false imprisonment related charges

Maria Isabel Aguilar, 35. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Jesse Sandoval, 66. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, cause harm/death-elder/dependent adult, battery: spouse/ex souse/date/ETC, burglary related charges

Fabian Isaiah Garcia, 22. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, threaten w/intent to terrorize, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, child abuse w/possible GBi/death, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm related charges

Francisco Javier Del Campos, 27. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, felony bench warrant related charges

Adrian Jesus Vargas, 23. Suspicion of: DUI- under influence of any drug, ADW- by force likely produce GBI related charges

