The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Max Delgado, 27. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, vandalism related charges

Ryan Deonte Bates, 26. DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, DUI felony- .08 per se: causing bodily injury, possess stolen vehicle. Take vehicle w/o overs consent/vehicle theft related charges

Franklin Almonzo Wilkerson, 25. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges

Katrina Marie Khashab, 21. Suspicion of: attempt ADW by means likely to cause GBI related charges

David Solomon Simonson, 27. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, DUI-Misd- .08 or above, driving on suspended license for DUI related charges

Jeneva Lucionna McDaniel, 21. Suspicion of: ADW w/force: possible GBI, disorderly conduct: intoxicated w/drugs or alcohol, felony bench warrant related charges

Melissa Ann Mendez, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court or domestic violence related charges

John Wayne Harrington, 38. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, false imprisonment, use/under influence of controlled substance, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felony bench warrant related charges

Gabriel Sanchez, 26. Suspicion of: DUI .08 alcohol: causing bodily injury, Hit and run resulting in death or injury related charges

Jesus Serrano, 28. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years, continuous sexual abuse of child related charges

