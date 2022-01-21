The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Max Delgado, 27. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, vandalism related charges
Ryan Deonte Bates, 26. DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, DUI felony- .08 per se: causing bodily injury, possess stolen vehicle. Take vehicle w/o overs consent/vehicle theft related charges
Franklin Almonzo Wilkerson, 25. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Katrina Marie Khashab, 21. Suspicion of: attempt ADW by means likely to cause GBI related charges
David Solomon Simonson, 27. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, DUI-Misd- .08 or above, driving on suspended license for DUI related charges
Jeneva Lucionna McDaniel, 21. Suspicion of: ADW w/force: possible GBI, disorderly conduct: intoxicated w/drugs or alcohol, felony bench warrant related charges
Melissa Ann Mendez, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court or domestic violence related charges
John Wayne Harrington, 38. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, false imprisonment, use/under influence of controlled substance, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felony bench warrant related charges
Gabriel Sanchez, 26. Suspicion of: DUI .08 alcohol: causing bodily injury, Hit and run resulting in death or injury related charges
Jesus Serrano, 28. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years, continuous sexual abuse of child related charges
