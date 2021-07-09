The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Dennis Donald Sanders, 59. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW: Not Firearm, Vandalism related charges

Fernando Gutierrez Cortez, 46. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, Threaten Crime with Intent to Terrorize related charges

Alanda Toby Douthard, 39. Suspicion of  Inflict Corporal inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, Obstruct/Resist Public Peace Officer/Emergency Med Tech related charges

Francisco Javiar Gutierrez, 35. Suspicion of ADW: Not Firearm, Felony Bench Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance, Under the Influence of Controlled Substance related charges

Ryan Lee Taylor, 39. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges

Rachel Denise Andrews, 53. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW: Not Firearm, Cause Inj to Elder/Dep Adult, Possess Controlled Substance related charges

Jose Luis Villalobos, 31. Suspicion of Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date ETC, Violate Court Order Domestic Violence related charges

Agustin Jr Velazco, 29. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges

Anthony Mauricio Chavez, 22. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges

Recommended for you

Load comments