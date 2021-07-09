The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Dennis Donald Sanders, 59. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW: Not Firearm, Vandalism related charges
Fernando Gutierrez Cortez, 46. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, Threaten Crime with Intent to Terrorize related charges
Alanda Toby Douthard, 39. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, Obstruct/Resist Public Peace Officer/Emergency Med Tech related charges
Francisco Javiar Gutierrez, 35. Suspicion of ADW: Not Firearm, Felony Bench Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance, Under the Influence of Controlled Substance related charges
Ryan Lee Taylor, 39. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges
Rachel Denise Andrews, 53. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC, ADW: Not Firearm, Cause Inj to Elder/Dep Adult, Possess Controlled Substance related charges
Jose Luis Villalobos, 31. Suspicion of Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date ETC, Violate Court Order Domestic Violence related charges
Agustin Jr Velazco, 29. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges
Anthony Mauricio Chavez, 22. Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Inj on Spouse/Cohab/Dating ETC related charges
