The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Jimmie Lee Love, 27. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Bryan Alexis Felix Nunez, 19. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery on person, child abuse w/possible GBI/death, violate domestic court order related charges
Felipe De Jesus Huerta, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, rape by force/fear/ETC, sodomy by force/violence/fear, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges
Isidro Chavez Solano, 25. Suspicion of: kidnapping, ADW: not firearm, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, false imprisonment w/violence ETC related charges
Salvador Jr Gomez, 35. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, DUI related charges
Ramon Enciso, 31. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Denise Marie Depron, 27. Suspicion of: DUI causing bodily injury related charges
Laurie Ann Sobolewski, 48. Suspicion of: suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Ryan Wesley George, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges
Armando Adam Salinas, 48. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges
Tommy Medina, 43. Suspicion of: incest, lewd and lascivious acts w/child under 14 yrs, continuous sexual abuse of child, rape by force/fear/ETC related charges
Ruben Gonzales, 37. Suspicion of: ADW: possible GBI related charges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.