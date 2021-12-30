The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Jimmie Lee Love, 27. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Bryan Alexis Felix Nunez, 19. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery on person, child abuse w/possible GBI/death, violate domestic court order related charges

Felipe De Jesus Huerta, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, rape by force/fear/ETC, sodomy by force/violence/fear, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges

Isidro Chavez Solano, 25. Suspicion of: kidnapping, ADW: not firearm, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, false imprisonment w/violence ETC related charges

Salvador Jr Gomez, 35. Suspicion of: spousal abuse, DUI related charges

Ramon Enciso, 31. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges

Denise Marie Depron, 27. Suspicion of: DUI causing bodily injury related charges

Laurie Ann Sobolewski, 48. Suspicion of: suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges

Ryan Wesley George, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges

Armando Adam Salinas, 48. Suspicion of: spousal abuse related charges

Tommy Medina, 43. Suspicion of: incest, lewd and lascivious acts w/child under 14 yrs, continuous sexual abuse of child, rape by force/fear/ETC related charges

Ruben Gonzales, 37. Suspicion of: ADW: possible GBI related charges

