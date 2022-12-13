The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Jennifer Allean Floyd, 39. Suspicion of: Robbery: second degree, ADW: not firearm, posses controlled substance while armed w/ loaded firearm, use/under influence of controlled substance, carry loaded firearm on/in person/vehicle: public place, felony ben warrant related charges.
Juan Fillipe Andrande, 22. Suspicion of: burglary: second degree, grand theft: money/labor/property, felony bench warrant related charges.
Manuel Antonio Zazueta Quintero, 31. Suspicion of: exhibit deadly weapon: not firearm, draw/exhibit firearm on grounds of daycare center/ETC, stalking, participate in street gang, assault w/firearm on person, false imprisonment, threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, kidnapping, felon/addict/possess/ETC/firearm, conspiracy: commit crime, carry loaded firearm w/intent to commit felony related charges.
Ricky Anfield, 55. Suspicion of: battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/ETC related charges.
Jeremy Dillon Salazar, 26. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Frisco Ronnie Aguilar, 28. Suspicion of: assault w/force: GBI, felony bench warrant related charges
Richard James Goodman, 41. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize related charges
Jordan Johnson, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Reid George Jackson, 30. Suspicion of: post release community supervision violation, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Raymond Alexandar Sanchez, 31. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, DUI related charges
Frankie Reis Ignacio, 34. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious act w/child under 14 years old, oral cop:<14 by force/injury, prevent/dissuade witness/victim from reporting related charges
Jame Sam, 37. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Jaizeon Bertrel Starghill, 22. Suspicion of: rape: victim unconscious or asleep, sexual penetration w/force/fear/ETC, rape by use of drugs, rape: victim unconscious of the act related charges
Eric Alexander Adrande, 25. Suspicion of: assault w/force GBI, battery w/serious bodily injury, felony bench warrant related charges
Israel Lopez, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW: not firearm, false imprisonment w/violence/ETC related charges
Kyle James Richards, 27. Suspicion of: ADW w/force: possible GBI, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, felony bench warrant related charges
Luis Alberto Leon Vega, 31. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, DUI, use/under influence of controlled substance
Juan Jeffrey Sturr, 26. Suspicion of: assault w/firearm on person, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Diego Noel Montoya Sosa, 34. Suspicion of: murder, child abuse w/possible GBI/death, kidnapping, false imprisonment related charges
Jose Carmen Ramos, 65. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm related charges