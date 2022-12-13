The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Jennifer Allean Floyd, 39. Suspicion of: Robbery: second degree, ADW: not firearm, posses controlled substance while armed w/ loaded firearm, use/under influence of controlled substance, carry loaded firearm on/in person/vehicle: public place, felony ben warrant related charges.

Juan Fillipe Andrande, 22. Suspicion of: burglary: second degree, grand theft: money/labor/property, felony bench warrant related charges.

Tags

Recommended for you