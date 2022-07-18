The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Amy Rivera, 18. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, disorderly conduct: under influence of drugs related charges
Adrian Piceno, 29. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, attempt to dissuade/prevent victim/witness from reporting, vandalism: deface property. ADW: not firearm related charges
David Loera, 40. Suspicion of: ADW with force: possible GBI, contempt of court: disobey court order, vehicle theft related charges
Shawn Allen Phelps, 45. Suspicion of: false imprisonment, possess controlled substance, ADW: not firearm, battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC related charges
Gina Nichole McGrew, 32. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, DUI any drug related charges
Armando Lucero, 32. Suspicion of: DUI – felony, battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC, false imprisonment, possess narcotic controlled substance, felony bench warrant related charges
Richard Aurthor Moon, 48. Suspicion of: attempted murder, ADW: not firearm, cause injury elderly/dependent adult, false imprisonment related charges
Rayshad Nikeem Kyles, 21. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm related charges.
Shania L Garvin, 26. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, battery on person, vandalism, use/under influence of controlled substance, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm related charges
Francisco Gonzalez, 29. Suspicion of: rape by force/fear/ETC related charges
Jonathan Marshall Bush, 43. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Tyrelle Dominic Clay, 30. Suspicion of: violate court order domestic violence, battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/ETC, touch person intimately against will for sexual arousal/ETC, remove weapon/ETC from peace officer/ETC: not firearm related charges
Sheena Lynn Sepsey, 49. Suspicion of: battery on person, carry switchblade knife on person, attempt to commit 496 PC: stolen property, use/under influence of controlled substance related charges
Eric Gonzales, 39. Suspicion of: vandalism, deface property, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Roman G Rodriguez, 40. Suspicion of: rape by use of drugs, related charges
Martin Jesus Ledesma, 33. Suspicion of: child abuse w/possible GBI/death, parent/guardian fail supervise k-8 attendance truant child, felony bench warrant related charges
David Scott Workman, 48. Suspicion of: murder: second degree, DUI: alcohol causing bodily injury related charges