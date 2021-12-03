Erik German Newsom Williams, 26. Suspicion of: ADW w/force: possible GBI, give false ID to PO related charges

Luis Daniel Villegas, 46. Suspicion of: attempted murder, ADW: not firearm related charges

Ricardo Chavez Renteria, 40. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, contempt of court: violate protective order/ETC, felony bench warrant related charges

Eliana Ramirez, 37. Suspicion of: DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury related charges

Rudolf Joseph Gomez, 39. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Betty Jean Chairmont, 46. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, hit and run/ prop damage only, unlicensed driver, forgery false check /records/certificates, felony bench warrant related charges

Christian Josue Lopez, 46. Suspicion of: corporal injury/ETC on child related charges

David Jesse De la Paz, 20. Suspicion of: arrange/go to meeting w/minor, contact minor w/intent for sex, attempt sex crimes w/child under 14 related charges

Parrish Bryant Garvin, 49. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Jeremy Thomas Scott, 24. Suspicion of: murder, ex-felon/addict w/firearm, flee P/O disregard for safety, felony bench warrant related charges

Jaime Leon, 19. Suspicion of: cause injury to elder-dependent adult, ADW: not firearm, felony bench warrant related charges

Steven Luis Gray, 27. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, vandalism related charges

Deshon Theodis McMillan, 23. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm related charges

Alexander Mendez, 19. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, false imprisonment, bench warrant related charges

Malachi King, 28. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Jose Gregorio Cruz De Santiago, 33. Suspicion of: lewd and lascivious acts w/child 14 or 15 yrs related charges

Fidel Arellano, 40. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years related charges

Pablo Juarez Rodriguez, 33. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 years w/force/ETC, rape by force/fear/ETC, sexual penetration w/force ETC under 14 years, related charges

Mario Antonio Cervantes, 23. Suspicion of: ADW-not firearm or w/GBI related charges

Ramon Quezada Lepes, 42. Suspicion of: lewd or lascivious acts w/child under 14 related charges

Jesse Michael Corrales, 44. Suspicion of: murder: first degree, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges 

Recommended for you

Load comments