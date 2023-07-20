The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis Little Bear Cain, 22, and Elijah Jones, 21, after they reportedly discovered 30 grams of cocaine, other drugs and a stolen firearm in their car.

On Friday, July 14, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Saltgrass Drive in Lemoore and discovered a vehicle with two intoxicated men, later identified as Cain and Jones, with a handgun visible in the back seat of the vehicle.

Deputies used a patrol car loudspeaker system to order the two to come out of the vehicle, but Jones did not respond. After deputies approached the vehicle, they found Jones reclined and asleep in the front passenger seat. After identifying themselves, deputies grabbed Jones by his arms so he could not gain access to the gun.

Tags

Recommended for you