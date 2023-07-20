The Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis Little Bear Cain, 22, and Elijah Jones, 21, after they reportedly discovered 30 grams of cocaine, other drugs and a stolen firearm in their car.
On Friday, July 14, deputies responded to the 16500 block of Saltgrass Drive in Lemoore and discovered a vehicle with two intoxicated men, later identified as Cain and Jones, with a handgun visible in the back seat of the vehicle.
Deputies used a patrol car loudspeaker system to order the two to come out of the vehicle, but Jones did not respond. After deputies approached the vehicle, they found Jones reclined and asleep in the front passenger seat. After identifying themselves, deputies grabbed Jones by his arms so he could not gain access to the gun.
The sheriff’s office said that Jones tried to break the grasp of the deputies and retreat further into the car. Deputies pulled Jones out of the car and handcuffed him on the ground.
The sheriff’s office claims they found a .45 caliber pistol that had been stolen in 2016 from Fresno County, 30 grams of cocaine, Xanax pills and 2.6 grams of dried mushrooms.
Jones was on parole at the time of the arrest for previous convictions for resisting arrest by force and carrying a concealed firearm inside a vehicle.
Both Jones and Cain were charged with stolen property, possession of narcotics with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Jones was additionally charged with possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.
Jones is in custody at Kings County Jail with an $85,000 bail. Cain was booked into Kings County Jail before posting a $70,000 bail.