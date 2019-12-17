Kings County deputies recently arrested Justin Manlove on suspicion of several car burglaries in Kings County.
Around noon on Nov. 20, Kings County deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of Dynasty Chinese Cuisine located at 441 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford regarding a vehicle burglary.
Deputies said the victim's vehicle had been broken into and several items of value had been stolen, including a wallet, cash and bank cards. Deputies contacted the restaurant and were able to view surveillance video of the burglary. They were able to obtain a description of the suspect and the vehicle he used. At the time, deputies did not know who the suspect was.
Deputies left the scene and began searching the area for the suspect's vehicle.
Officials said they located a vehicle matching the vehicle in the surveillance video in the parking lot of the Travel Haven Motel located at 750 E. Lacey Blvd.
Deputies looked into the car windows and saw a black instrument case with the logo VUSD (Visalia Unified School District). Visalia Police Department was contacted and confirmed they had recently taken a vehicle burglary where a case containing a clarinet was stolen from the band director's vehicle. Deputies were able to determine who the room was rented to and the Kings County Detective Unit was contacted.
Detectives authored a search warrant to search the hotel room and vehicle. Once the search warrant was signed, investigators entered into the hotel room however, it was unoccupied.
Detectives located several items inside the room that had been stolen from the vehicle burglary at the Chinese Cuisine which they were later able to return to the victim.
Upon learning the names of the subjects who had rented the room, investigators were able to locate a prior jail booking photo of Justin Manlove. Manlove matched the subject seen in the surveillance video breaking into the vehicle at the Chinese Restaurant. Manlove had also been the suspect in a recent vehicle burglary in Lemoore.
On Dec. 11, 2019, detectives were contacted by the Fresno Police Department informing them Manlove had been arrested on two outstanding warrants. Kings County Detectives went to Fresno and spoke with Manlove. During the interview, Manlove admitted to breaking into the vehicle at the Dynasty Chinese Restaurant.
Manlove was later booked into Kings County Jail for his outstanding warrants and vehicle burglary. His bail is currently set at $45,000.
