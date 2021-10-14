A suspect was taken into custody after he allegedly brandished a firearms and made threats with it, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release from the KCSO, deputies received a call at 5:04 p.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Lacey Boulevard to investigate a weapon-related offense. Deputies met with the victim and learned a male by the name of Vincent Ignacio had allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim.
While the victim was driving, Ignacio reportedly followed him in his car. When the victim arrived at his destination, Ignacio is alleged to have pulled a pointed a weapon at the victim while making verbal threats before leaving in his car.
Deputies made contact with Ignacio at his residence on the Tachi Rancheria and placed him under arrest. Deputies searched his vehicle and reportedly found a .40 cal Glock pistol, which matched the description of the gun provided by the victim. Deputies ran the serial number on the Glock and discovered the gun was stolen out of Porterville.
After closer inspection of the Glock, deputies reportedly noticed that it had been modified to be a fully automatic firearm. Deputies also located several high-capacity magazines and ammunition inside the vehicle, according to authorities.
Ignacio was booked into the Kings County Jail for exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, criminal threats, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a machine gun and carrying loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances. His bail was set at $150,000.
