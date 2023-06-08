The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recovered over $5,000 in stolen items after a car was broken into Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Kings County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bernard Drive in Kettleman City to investigate a vehicle burglary. The victims of the burglary had reportedly stopped in Kettleman City to visit Bravo Farms.

While they were away from their vehicle, the car was broken into and backpacks containing computers, cash and personal identification were stolen, according to authorities. A nearby bystander witnessed the burglary and described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark gray Jeep to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

