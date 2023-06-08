The Kings County Sheriff’s Office announced that they recovered over $5,000 in stolen items after a car was broken into Sunday afternoon.
Around 2:42 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Kings County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Bernard Drive in Kettleman City to investigate a vehicle burglary. The victims of the burglary had reportedly stopped in Kettleman City to visit Bravo Farms.
While they were away from their vehicle, the car was broken into and backpacks containing computers, cash and personal identification were stolen, according to authorities. A nearby bystander witnessed the burglary and described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark gray Jeep to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the victims was able to track their stolen computer and notified deputies the device was travelling north on Highway 41. Responding deputies spotted the gray Jeep travelling east on Highway 198 near Lemoore. The driver was reportedly identified as 31-year-old Alexis Covarrubias.
Covarrubias had the stolen backpacks in the backseat of his Jeep, police said. After he was detained, all stolen items, valued at $5,100, were located and recovered.
Covarrubias had previous convictions for burglary and spousal battery. He was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail for charges including burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, where his $60,000 bail was posted.