Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes

 Sentinel File Photo

Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes has been accused of sexual harassment by a male Kings County employee, according to a government claim filed earlier this month. 

The claim alleged that the misconduct began when the employee was living in an apartment next to Fagundes' home and reportedly occurred while the employee was going through a divorce.
 
"Fagundes began to repeatedly and inappropriately make unwanted sexual remarks to Claimant and began to send Claimant numerous unsolicited sexual comments, innuendos, memes, and photographs. (Despite Fagundes' requests/demands that Claimant delete these messages, Claimant has saved approximately 5,000 text messages from Fagundes.)," the claim states.
 
 

