A 15 year-old has been arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop initiated by Kings County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday night, according to officials.
At 10:23 p.m. Wednesday Kings County deputies were dispatched to the 12500 block of Idaho Avenue for a report of an active mail theft occurring. The homeowner advised dispatch they believed someone in a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado had stolen mail from the area and they were now following the Silverado northbound on 11th Avenue towards Hanford.
A deputy was able to locate the Silverado near 11th Avenue and 3rd Street, where a traffic stop was initiated.
An adult male was driving the Silverado with a 17 year-old front passenger seat and a 15 year-old in the back passenger seat.
As the deputy was speaking with the trio, a rifle was reportedly seen laying on the floorboard of the back seat. The group was ordered to step out of the truck by the deputy and during a search, the 15 year-old was found to be concealing a 9mm handgun in his waistband.
The 15 year-old was subsequently arrested without incident and based on the results of the investigation, the adult and the 17 year-old were released at the scene.
Upon inspection of the handgun, deputies reportedly located a prohibited extended magazine inserted into the gun. The magazine contained 7 rounds of live 9mm ammunition. The handgun did not have a serial number and was therefore not traceable.
The juvenile was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on charges of a minor illegally possessing a concealed firearm, minor illegally possessing live ammunition, possession of an undetectable firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of a large capacity magazine.