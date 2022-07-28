A 15 year-old has been arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop initiated by Kings County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday night, according to officials.

At 10:23 p.m. Wednesday Kings County deputies were dispatched to the 12500 block of Idaho Avenue for a report of an active mail theft occurring. The homeowner advised dispatch they believed someone in a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado had stolen mail from the area and they were now following the Silverado northbound on 11th Avenue towards Hanford.

A deputy was able to locate the Silverado near 11th Avenue and 3rd Street, where a traffic stop was initiated.

