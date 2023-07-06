The driver of a black pickup truck crashed into the Candice & Co. jewelry store in downtown Hanford on Thursday afternoon before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

“It’s still pretty early, but a truck was coming westbound down 7th St., hit a couple of vehicles, and then turned sharply into Candice & Co. jewelry, where it eventually came to a stop inside the store,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever. “Then the driver of the vehicle shot himself in the head.”

Police did not release the driver’s name at the time of the incident. Nobody else at the scene of the incident suffered from life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

