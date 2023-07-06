The driver of a black pickup truck crashed into the Candice & Co. jewelry store in downtown Hanford on Thursday afternoon before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“It’s still pretty early, but a truck was coming westbound down 7th St., hit a couple of vehicles, and then turned sharply into Candice & Co. jewelry, where it eventually came to a stop inside the store,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever. “Then the driver of the vehicle shot himself in the head.”
Police did not release the driver’s name at the time of the incident. Nobody else at the scene of the incident suffered from life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Sever said that Hanford Police believed that the act was intentional and that the man was a former employee. He added that Hanford Police would further investigate the incident and lock down the driver’s motives.
“We’ll do that by interviewing family members, interviewing with the store owners and the people that were there to find out exactly what happened,” Sever said.
Hanford officials said the area near the incident on 7th St., between Irwin and Douty streets, was likely to be closed to traffic for several hours Thursday afternoon. The glass storefront of Candice & Co. was completely shattered after the truck drove through it.
“He completely took out the front of the store,” Sever said. “It’s obviously not a very big store, and he drove right through the center.”