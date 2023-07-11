James Simas, 45, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication after Hanford Police say he punched a Hanford police officer in the head on July 4.
Hanford Police say the officer was left with a concussion but was later treated.
Hanford Police, along with Hanford Fire, had previously responded to a structure fire on the 2700 Block of North Douty Street that was successfully extinguished when police observed aerial fireworks in the area.
As an officer went to investigate the fireworks, described by Hanford Police as illegal, near the 100 block of Adrian Way, Simas came out of his residence and approached the officer.
Simas was described by police as “extremely intoxicated” and became agitated as the officer explained why he was there. After the officer attempted to detain Simas for his level of intoxication and aggressive behavior, Simas pulled away and reportedly punched the officer in the head, knocking him to the ground.
The officer got back on his feet and deployed his taser at Simas, who was subsequently taken into custody.