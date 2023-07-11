James Simas, 45, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and public intoxication after Hanford Police say he punched a Hanford police officer in the head on July 4.

Hanford Police say the officer was left with a concussion but was later treated.

Hanford Police, along with Hanford Fire, had previously responded to a structure fire on the 2700 Block of North Douty Street that was successfully extinguished when police observed aerial fireworks in the area.

