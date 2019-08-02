HANFORD — A Tulare County man was arrested in Hanford Wednesday for annoying or molesting a minor.
Investigators with the Hanford Police Department learned of a man who was asking a female minor to send him nude photos of herself, according to a media release.
Upon further investigation, officials learned that 22-year-old Matthew Garcia Limon had contacted a 13-year-old female through social media.
After learning the girl's age, Limon asked her to send him nude photos of herself and she declined. The girl's parents learned of the situation and quickly contacted law enforcement.
Hanford Police contacted Limon and interviewed him on Wednesday, officials said. He admitted to having the conversation and then asking the minor for nude photos.
After the interview, Limon was transported to the Kings County Jail where he was booked for annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, contact with a minor in attempt to obtain child pornography and a parole violation.
Limon was on active California State Parole and living in Tulare County at the time of his arrest. His bail is at $35,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
The Hanford Police Department said in the release that parents and guardians need to be mindful of who their children are in contact with on social media.
