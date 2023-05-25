When Brad Johns came home with his wife just after 7 p.m. Saturday from a wedding, he found himself staring down the barrel of his own antique hunting rifle. 

The gun was brandished, according to officials, by transient Ryan Hager, 33, who had reportedly broken into Johns' home through the back door using a pair of garden shears he found in the backyard of the home, located about 10 miles north of Hanford in a private neighborhood just north of 8th Street and Dover Avenue.

Johns escaped and called the Kings County Sheriff's Office, who he praised this week for their quick response. Central Valley Regional SWAT and the Kings County Crisis Resolution Team also arrived to provide support.

