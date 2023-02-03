On Wednesday around 8 p.m., a Sheriff's deputy was parked on 14th Avenue near Front Street in Armona when he spotted a black 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat traveling west on Front Street at a high rate of speed, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Department.

The Dodge accelerated well over the posted speed limit, according to the report, and the deputy started to pursue the driver, later identified as Devin Dick.

Dick was allegedly recorded driving at speeds above 120 miles per hour while making his way to Hanford Armonoa Road, where he proceeded to drive west.

