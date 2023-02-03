On Wednesday around 8 p.m., a Sheriff's deputy was parked on 14th Avenue near Front Street in Armona when he spotted a black 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat traveling west on Front Street at a high rate of speed, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Department.
The Dodge accelerated well over the posted speed limit, according to the report, and the deputy started to pursue the driver, later identified as Devin Dick.
Dick was allegedly recorded driving at speeds above 120 miles per hour while making his way to Hanford Armonoa Road, where he proceeded to drive west.
The pursuit continued for several miles, and according to the report, Dick severely endangered the public by failing to stop at numerous intersections controlled by stop signs. At a point during the chase, Dick allegedly drove in the wrong lane of travel around a vehicle stopped at an intersection.
Authorities closed in on the suspect as he slowed down and stopped on the west shoulder of 18th Avenue. Deputies took Dick into custody and booked him into Kings County Jail.
“Whenever our deputies are involved in a high-speed chase they're at incredible risk … any time you're driving at that speed if you were to have a tire blow out on you or lose control of the vehicle it's going to be catastrophic … when we get involved in a chase our No. 1 goal is to get it to stop as quickly as possible, thankfully this chase only lasted a few miles,” the Sheriff's Department stated in a release.
Dick was charged with evading a peace officer and driving in the wrong lane of travel. His bail was set at $70,000.