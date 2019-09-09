HANFORD — Police are searching for two men who robbed a grocery store in Hanford Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched to Harrods Market at 110 E Sixth St. around 8:30 a.m. on reports of an armed robbery, according to a media release received Monday.
The owner of the market reported that two black men entered the store, one armed with a handgun. One of the suspects grabbed the owner by the shirt while the other grabbed cash from the register.
Before the suspects fled, one of them pistol-whipped the owner over the head, officials said. The owner chased the suspects out of the store and attempted to strike the their vehicle with a bat as it fled the scene west on Sixth Street.
The suspect vehicle is described as a red Toyota four-door sedan, officials said. Harrods Market lost several thousands of dollars in the robbery.
The case is still under investigation and if anyone has information they can call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.
