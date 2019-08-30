HANFORD — A Hanford woman was arrested Thursday after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian, then fleeing the scene.
Officers were dispatched to Smart and Final on East Lacey Boulevard around 7 p.m. on reports of a hit-and-run involving a black Pontiac, according to a media release.
An officer located the Pontiac and contacted the driver, identified as 32-year-old Desiree Monique Parker.
The victim of the hit-and-run was found on the ground covered in blood, officials said. The victim was unable to talk or move and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, including a possible brain bleed.
Officials did not release the name, age or sex of the victim.
Officers reported they smelled an odor of alcohol on Parker and also found marijuana in the vehicle. Parker's children, ages 2 and 4, were also in the car.
Parker was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on charges of driving under the influence causing injury, hit and run causing injury, child endangerment and possession of paraphernalia. Her bail is at $100,000 as of Friday morning.
The children were turned over to child protective services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.