HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department arrested two residents after they were found hallucinating on illegal drugs in the presence of a 6-month-old baby Sunday morning. 

Officers were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on reports of two people yelling for help and jumping in front of cars, according to a media release received Monday. 

Officers found 20-year-old Juliana Hernandez and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Ismael Santiago, outside in the 600 block of East Elm Street in Hanford.

Officials said Santiago was on his hands and knees with a torch, lighting grass on fire and yelling "shoot him", stating someone was under a car trying to attack the couple.

Hernandez held a 6-month-old infant by its neck and arm with a soiled diaper, officials said. 

Santiago and Hernandez both said they were chased from their residence by men who were one foot tall, according to police. Officers saw smoke coming from the couple's residence, where they found clothes that were lit on fire in the living room.

No one else was inside and the fire department was dispatched to extinguish the fire. 

The baby was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and then was turned over to child protective services. 

Hernandez and Santiago were arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of child endangerment, arson and being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

