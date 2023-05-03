Hanford resident Raven Ortega, 20, was arrested Tuesday after Police reportedly confiscated weapons and ammunition from a house in the 2300 block of Chianti Way.
Police were called to the scene at 12:13 p.m. for a report of a male armed with a rifle, according to officials.
Ortega was reportedly in a residence under the influence and brandished a short-barrel rifle at an adult female and a newborn.
According to officers, the woman locked herself and the infant in a bedroom and then fled from the residence through a window.
When officers arrived at the scene they established a perimeter with the assistance of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit.
Calls were made to Ortega inside the residence and he exited unarmed, was detained and a search warrant was authorized for the residence.
During the search a backpack was located, according to officials, and in it was an 80% short-barrel EP AR-9 rifle. The weapon was loaded with a full 30-round magazine. Also in the backpack were suspected drugs, and a large amount of currency.
Ortega is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. He was booked into the Kings County Jail for violation of Penal Code Section 245(a)(2), assault with a deadly weapon, and Penal Code Section 29820(a)(1)(A), felon in possession of a firearm.