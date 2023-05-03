Hanford resident Raven Ortega, 20, was arrested Tuesday after Police reportedly confiscated weapons and ammunition from a house in the 2300 block of Chianti Way.

Police were called to the scene at 12:13 p.m. for a report of a male armed with a rifle, according to officials.

Ortega was reportedly in a residence under the influence and brandished a short-barrel rifle at an adult female and a newborn.

Recommended for you