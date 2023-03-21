The Hanford Police Department is seeking the public's help in gathering information related to the shooting death of Eulalio Castillo, 34.
Police responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a subject who had been shot on Nov. 27, 2022, at 5:33 p.m.
Officers located an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later identified as Castillo.
Castillo was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
Officials reported a vehicle was observed traveling westbound on Third Street, which is a one-way street for eastbound traffic, shortly after the shooting.
Further investigation identified the vehicle as a white BMW 7-series.
The Hanford Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or a suspect to contact law enforcement officials at (559) 585-3540 or text (559) 379-6093