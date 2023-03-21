Suspected Vehicle

Hanford Police suspect that this White BMW 7-Series was involved in the shooting death of Eulalio Castillo 

The Hanford Police Department is seeking the public's help in gathering information related to the shooting death of Eulalio Castillo, 34.

Police responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a subject who had been shot on Nov. 27, 2022, at 5:33 p.m.

Officers located an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later identified as Castillo.

