The Hanford Police Department has released an update regarding the active investigation into the shooting of 18-year-old William Bernabe last July.
Detectives released an artist's rendering of a subject who may have been involved in the incident and are seeking public help identifying him.
Anyone who has information about the shooting death of Bernabe is encouraged to contact law enforcement officials at (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093.
