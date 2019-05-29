HANFORD — Hanford Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing case that occurred over the weekend.
Just before midnight on Sunday, Hanford officers said they responded to a call of a stabbing in the 800 block of south Phillips Street.
Upon officers’ arrival, they said they found a 36-year-old male with a large stab wound to the upper torso area and began providing medical attention.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital where officials said he is currently listed in stable condition.
Through witness statements and evidence at the scene, detectives have identified 31-year-old Ramerio Mendez as the suspect in the stabbing.
Detectives and patrol officers have been searching for Mendez, but said they have not located him.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mendez is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department at 585-2535.
Authorities said Mendez is still considered armed and dangerous and residents are urged to not attempt to make contact with him.
