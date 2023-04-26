Based on witness statements stemming from a May 16, 2022 shooting and new information, Hanford detectives have released a sketch of the suspect.
Hanford officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Irwin Street at 5 p.m. on that date, responding to a report of a subject who had been shot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a 13-year-old male who had been shot multiple times.
Officers rendered medical aid to the juvenile and he survived his wounds after being treated at a local hospital.
According to detectives, they received information that indicates the vehicle involved in the shooting was a newer model Toyota Camry with tinted windows.
Hanford Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact law enforcement at (559) 585-2540 or text the Hanford Police Tip Line at (559) 379-6093.