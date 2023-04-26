Sketch

Hanford Police have released a sketch of the suspect in a May 16, 2022 shooting.

 Contributed

Based on witness statements stemming from a May 16, 2022 shooting and new information, Hanford detectives have released a sketch of the suspect.

Hanford officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Irwin Street at 5 p.m. on that date, responding to a report of a subject who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 13-year-old male who had been shot multiple times.

