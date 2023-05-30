Hanford Police have released a new sketch of a suspect in an ongoing investigation into the 2022 shooting of Eulalio Castillo.
On Nov. 27 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Hanford Police responded to a report near Phillips Street and Highway 198 of a subject who had been shot. Hanford officers located Castillo with multiple gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transferred to Kaweah Health Medical Center but died from his injuries.
Hanford Police said recent information indicates someone with a similar appearance to the sketch may be involved with the shooting or have information relevant to the ongoing investigation.