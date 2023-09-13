Hanford Police announced Tuesday the medical retirement of one their K-9s, Nico, after a pursuit that ended in the arrest of Isac Palacios.
Palacios was charged with evading a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, harming a peace officer animal, driving under the influence and hit and run after a vehicle chase.
The Kings County Sheriff's Office previously said that K-9 Nico was deployed to apprehend Palacios after he refused to surrender, whereupon Palacios grabbed Nico's collar and punched him in the head multiple times.
Palacios was booked into Kings County Jail with bail set at $90,000. He had prior convictions for driving under the influence, hit and run, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and probation violations.
Following the incident, Nico was evaluated at the Hanford Veterinary Hospital. Hanford Police say the subsequent decision for Nico to enter into medical retirement was made with consideration for the animal's health and well-being.
The department additionally thanked Nico for his "unwavering service and sacrifices" during his last five years at the department and wished him a peaceful and comfortable retirement.