Hanford Police announced Tuesday the medical retirement of one their K-9s, Nico, after a pursuit that ended in the arrest of Isac Palacios.

Palacios was charged with evading a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, harming a peace officer animal, driving under the influence and hit and run after a vehicle chase. 

The Kings County Sheriff's Office previously said that K-9 Nico was deployed to apprehend Palacios after he refused to surrender, whereupon Palacios grabbed Nico's collar and punched him in the head multiple times. 

Tags

Recommended for you