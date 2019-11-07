{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore Elementary first day of School

The Hanford Police Department issued citations to drivers who failed to stop for school buses in an investigation last month. 

 Gary Feinstein The Sentinel

HANFORD — Eight citations were issued to drivers who failed to stop for school buses by the Hanford Police Department during a recent traffic safety investigation. 

In the past five weeks, Hanford Police Department school resource officers and the department's traffic enforcement unit teamed up to conduct operations with the Hanford Joint Union High School District, the Pioneer Union Elementary School District and the Hanford Elementary School District, according to a media release received Thursday.

Each operation consisted of a school resource officer riding school buses and reporting violations to the traffic officers who were following the buses. Officials targeted drivers who failed to stop for school buses, which were loading or unloading students, with their flashing red lights and stop signs displayed.

Six citations were issued for this violation, along with one citation for running a red light and one citation for texting while driving.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments