Three shootings that occurred over the weekend are the subject of ongoing investigations, Hanford Police Lt. James Edlund said Monday.

The first shooting happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and Hanford Police were dispatched after a report of gunshots near Sixth Street and Campus Drive. Hanford officers were told that a 17-year old victim at Adventist Medical Center had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

Less than two hours later, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Hanford Police were dispatched to the area of Irwin and Scott streets after a report of someone being shot in the area. An officer discovered a juvenile on South Irwin with a gunshot wound to his leg, who was subsequently provided treatment by an EMT and transferred to a local hospital.

