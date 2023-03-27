Three shootings that occurred over the weekend are the subject of ongoing investigations, Hanford Police Lt. James Edlund said Monday.
The first shooting happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and Hanford Police were dispatched after a report of gunshots near Sixth Street and Campus Drive. Hanford officers were told that a 17-year old victim at Adventist Medical Center had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Less than two hours later, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Hanford Police were dispatched to the area of Irwin and Scott streets after a report of someone being shot in the area. An officer discovered a juvenile on South Irwin with a gunshot wound to his leg, who was subsequently provided treatment by an EMT and transferred to a local hospital.
According to a press release sent out by Hanford Police, the suspect is unknown in both cases, and the public is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department’s detective unit if they have information about either case.
Negligent discharge of a firearm
In a separate incidet Saturday, at 12:22 a.m. Hanford Police were dispatched to Parker Place after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Police reported that preliminary information shows the shots did not strike anything.
Officers identified and conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford sedan travelling south on 10th Avenue at high speed that was seen leaving the area. Officers reportedly found a handgun on the center console, and the driver was later identified as 28-year-old Jovoni Rojas. Rojas was detained.
Officers reportedly found nine 9mm shell casings at the scene that matched the caliber of the firearm found in Rojas’ vehicle.
Rojas was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and carrying a loaded firearm.