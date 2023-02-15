Hanford Police on Wednesday identified the man whose body was discovered Monday near Fifth and Phillips streets as 37-year-old Nathan Boespflug.
Police officers responded to a report of a deceased person in the area of W. Fifth and South Phillips streets at approximately 5:14 p.m. Monday night. Hanford officers located a White male adult, later identified as Boesplflug, lying in the street next to the curb by a dumpster.
Boespflug had suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.