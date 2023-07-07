Hanford Police said they believe 49-year-old Raul Arzate, who drove his black pickup truck into downtown jewelry store Candice & Co. Thursday afternoon, attempted to shoot employees of the store before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“He did shoot approximately eight rounds towards the rear of the store where people were fleeing,” said Hanford Operations Division Lieutenant James Lutz. “It is our belief that he was intending to shoot the employees of the store prior to taking his own life.”

Hanford Police said the store’s owner, an employee and several customers were inside the store at the time of the incident. All sustained minor injuries, but none were life-threatening.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you