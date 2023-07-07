Hanford Police said they believe 49-year-old Raul Arzate, who drove his black pickup truck into downtown jewelry store Candice & Co. Thursday afternoon, attempted to shoot employees of the store before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“He did shoot approximately eight rounds towards the rear of the store where people were fleeing,” said Hanford Operations Division Lieutenant James Lutz. “It is our belief that he was intending to shoot the employees of the store prior to taking his own life.”
Hanford Police said the store’s owner, an employee and several customers were inside the store at the time of the incident. All sustained minor injuries, but none were life-threatening.
On Thursday afternoon, Arzate drove quickly down Seventh Street before turning sharply turning directly into the storefront. Arzate, who formerly worked as a jeweler at Candice & Co. for over 20 years, subsequently shot himself in the head and died.
Lutz said Hanford Police believe Arzate had some kind of grievance against Candice & Co. and described the incident as an example of workplace violence.
“At this point, we can’t say why, but he did have obviously some type of axe to grind or some type of personal vendetta against the business itself,” Lutz said.
The truck Arzate drove through the building was towed out around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
The front of Candice & Co., 117 W. Seventh St., was boarded up on Thursday night. Police say there is significant damage to the storefront.
“He completely took out the front of the store,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever immediately after the incident on Thursday afternoon. “It’s obviously not a very big store, and he drove right through the center.”