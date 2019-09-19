HANFORD — Hanford Police detectives arrested two men recently on child molestation charges, department officials said.
Wednesday, detectives arrested 32-year-old Travis Hampton after an investigation unfolded when a minor victim reported Hampton had sexually molested them approximately 12 years ago.
Police said the victim alleged that Hampton continued this behavior about three times over a period of around two years.
Detectives interviewed Hampton about the allegations and said he confessed to the crimes after a second interview.
Hampton was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child. His bail was set at $150,000.
Early Thursday morning, detectives also arrested 41-year-old Oscar Catalan-Ruiz for several different counts of child molestation.
Detectives said they investigated a molestation case in which a minor victim had been threatened by Catalan-Ruiz and molested on numerous occasions over a two-year period.
Officials said Catalan-Ruiz was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sex crimes with a child under the age of 14 by force/fear, rape of a minor under the age of 14 by force, and criminal threats. His bail was set at $750,000.
