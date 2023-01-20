Hanford Police were called to the 200 block of West Ivy Street after a reported shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a press release from the Hanford Police Department.
The victim was a Hispanic male adult, found by officers laying in the street and suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Isais Vasques and subsequently transported to Kaweah Hospital in Visalia.
Detectives identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old Lamberto Pachecho and arrested him on Jan. 18. Pachecho was booked into the Kings County jail for attempted homicide.