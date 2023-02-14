The Hanford Police Department has announced a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Hanford from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
Hanford Police say a previous DUI checkpoint held on Jan. 20 saw 672 vehicles pass through with 21 citations issued. Twelve were allegedly found to be unlicensed, two were driving on suspended licenses, four did not have a license in their possession, one driver was cited for an open container of cannabis, another for possession of methamphetamine, with the last driver being stopped and cited for not stopping for the checkpoint.
Hanford Police said locations for checkpoints are based off data showing incidents from impaired driving-related crashes.