The Hanford Police Department Traffic Division is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint within the city limits between 5 p.m and 11 p.m on Friday, Dec. 16, authorities stated in a release sent Tuesday.
Officers will check for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing.
The Hanford Police Department has seen a rise in DUI related traffic accidents with total of 80 for the year with an additional 165 DUI related arrests, authorities said. This checkpoint and future checkpoints are funded by the Department of California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.