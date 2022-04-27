After a late-night robbery Saturday, a local Navy man is searching for his missing life-long companion, a parrot named Burrito.
Returning home Sunday morning after a night away, Hanford resident Joshua Mendoza found that his house and been robbed and that valuables were missing – including the 36-year-old red-lored Amazon parrot.
“It’s heart-breaking, literally, unequivocally heartbreaking,” said Mendoza, 36. “I’ve been depressed for quite a few days.”
Burrito has been a family pet his entire life, growing up with Mendoza and his sister, Heather Morales, who are about the same age as the colorful bird. The parrot was purchased by their father, who died in January of 2021. Upon returning from deployment at Guantanamo Bay around that time, Burrito was taken into Mendoza’s care and the two became fast friends upon reuniting, Morales said.
Burrito would rest on Mendoza’s shoulder throughout the day, often riding along with him to get the mail and do other household chores.
“He’s like a family member,” said Morales, explaining that parrots are hard to sex without a DNA test. She thinks Burrito is a male, while Mendoza thinks she's female. “My daughter calls Burrito ‘Uncle Burrito’ like he’s our brother.”
The breed can live up to 80 years and is intelligent, affectionate and social, according to petguide.com.
The specific breed of bird is sold by breeders for between $1,000 and $3,000 dollars.
Burrito's cage was also stolen, which is large enough to tower over the 4-foot-11 Morales, she said.
Along with Burrito and his cage, other valuables were taken, according to Mendoza, including a laptop and PlayStation 5.
“They took family heirlooms that my family had. They were also priceless,” said Mendoza, a 15-year Navy veteran. “I promised my dad I would take care of it and give it to my kids — now that’s stolen. That’s not something that I’m getting over very easily. I’m just a wreck.”
Morales said that while a safe with rings and other valuables was stolen, Burrito is the one thing that cannot be replaced.
“I had so much fun with her. We got so attached. We’d say ‘hello’ to each other and we’d just chill around. She just made my day every day,” Mendoza said.
The family is asking for the public’s help in finding their beloved pet.
Burrito is easy to identify, Morales said. The green bird with red and gray head feathers will often introduce itself by name. He also whistles the “Colonel Bogey March,” known as the jingle about how Comet makes one’s teeth turn green.
Anyone with information about the crime or Burrito’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540 or submit an anonymous tip at www.cityofhanfordca.com/departments/police/anonymous_tips.php.