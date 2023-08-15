Steven Cruz, 28, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested on Monday by Hanford Police on charges relating to stealing a vehicle.
Police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle near Hanford-Armona Road and 12th Avenue late Sunday night. They reportedly identified a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe from Fresno in the area using cameras from the department’s FLOCK system.
After arriving on scene, officers detained Cruz and two other occupants inside the vehicle. Cruz was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, and had an outstanding no-bail warrant out for his arrest as well. The juvenile was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.