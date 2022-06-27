At 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, the Hanford Police Department received a call from a victim whose vehicle had been broken into.
During the investigation, officers were told among the items taken from the vehicle were a pair of Apple Air Pods and video surveillance of the vehicle burglary was obtained.
Officers saturated the area, and while searching in the area of Ash and Fairmont streets, officers located a man riding a bicycle matching the description of the suspect from the video surveillance.
Officers recognized the man as Manuel Huerta, 19, from prior contacts. Officers have been searching for Huerta, who has an arrest warrant for allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.
As officers made contact with Huerta, he began resisting and attempted to flee, however the officers were able to take Huerta into custody. A search of his backpack was conducted where reportedly, officers found multiple stolen items from vehicle burglaries around Hanford.
The stolen items located on Huerta were the Air Pods, a Mac book Pro computer, a Dell laptop computer, a substantial amount of loose change from center consoles and other miscellaneous electronics.
As the stolen items were being identified, it became apparent that Huerta was responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries throughout Hanford over the past few weeks, according to Hanford Police officials. The identified stolen items were returned to the victims and Huerta was booked into Kings County Jail on numerous felony charges.