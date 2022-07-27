Elias Desoto

Early Wednesday morning, Hanford Police dispatch received a 911 call regarding a fight between two people in the middle of the 1400 block of W. Sidonia Street. 

As Hanford Police arrived on scene, they located a Hispanic male adult, later identified as Steven Desoto, lying in the street with major injuries to his head and face.

The officers immediately began CPR on Desoto until an ambulance arrived and he was transported to Adventist Medical Center where he died.

