Early Wednesday morning, Hanford Police dispatch received a 911 call regarding a fight between two people in the middle of the 1400 block of W. Sidonia Street.
As Hanford Police arrived on scene, they located a Hispanic male adult, later identified as Steven Desoto, lying in the street with major injuries to his head and face.
The officers immediately began CPR on Desoto until an ambulance arrived and he was transported to Adventist Medical Center where he died.
Detectives were called and took over the investigation.
They contacted Elias Desoto, brother of the victim, who was on scene, according to police officials. Desoto reportedly advised police he was responsible for what happened to his brother.
It was later determined that the two individuals were drinking together and became involved in an argument, leading to a physical fight resulting in the death of the victim, according to police.
Elias Desoto was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on a homicide charge.
The case is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Aguayo at 559-707-0429.