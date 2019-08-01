HANFORD — A Hanford man was arrested on July 18 for possessing child pornography.
The Hanford Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to a resident possibly possessing and uploading child pornography, according to a media release received Thursday.
On July 18, detectives and officers of the Problem-Oriented Policing Team served a search warrant at a residence within the 800 Block of E. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford.
Upon serving the search warrant, 47-year-old Richard Brian Jones was arrested for possession of 600-plus pornographic images of children under the age of 18 engaged in actual or simulated sexual acts.
The items of child pornography were located on multiple different electronic devices within the residence.
Jones was booked into the Kings County Jail for possession of child pornography and is being held on $100,000 bail as of Thursday afternoon.
