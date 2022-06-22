Officers with the Hanford Police Department Problem Oriented Policing Unit conducted a parole compliance check at the residence of Derrick Loftis on June 15.
Loftis is on parole for a 2004 murder conviction, according to officials.
During the 10:30 a.m. compliance check at Loftis' residence, officers reportedly located a stolen loaded handgun, ammunition, and a small amount of methamphetamine.
The handgun had been reported stolen to the Clovis Police Department.
Loftis was booked at the Kings County Jail for a violation of his parole, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and a violation of parole.