Jose Melquiades Martinez Toscano, 20, has been arrested on charges related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to Hanford Police.
Police say Toscano admitted to watching and distributing videos which depicted young children being sexually abused, and accused him of possessing multiple videos which depicted similar abuse.
Toscano was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail after Police began investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cybertip Line. Over the course of the investigation, detectives tracked the anonymous tip to the Hanford residence where the child abuse material was coming from, executed a search warrant and identified Toscano as the suspect.