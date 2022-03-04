The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the license to sell alcohol at Bubba’s Food & Liquor, located at 929 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford.
The license was permanently revoked because the licensee and an employee solicited an undercover ABC agent for an act of prostitution, according to a release from the ABC.
The licensee allegedly violated California Penal Code 647(b) when he attempted to arrange unlawful sex for a friend with the undercover ABC agent. The investigation was conducted after ABC received a complaint about illicit activities occurring at the premises.
“ABC licensed establishments play a significant role in the effort to improve overall safety and can do their part by having their employees trained so they can safely and responsibly sell alcohol in their communities,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata.
Any employees who work at ABC off-sale premises (stores) are encouraged to take voluntary training through ABC’s Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs (LEAD) program to help increase safety in the community, the release stated.
The mission of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is to provide the highest level of service and public safety to the people of the state through licensing, education, and enforcement.
ABC is a department of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.